Environmental Change – Have you got the Nerve

Your help is needed for the next Nerve magazine focusing on Environmental Campaigns and the Climate Emergency.

Call for articles and your input.

We have received some funding to publish a new edition of Nerve focusing on the Environment.

We want to produce this magazine collaboratively, so we are casting our net wide and are open to your input.

Get in touch if you are

Involved in campaigning on an environmental issue in your area.

Involved in a beautification project, alleyways and roadsides

Involved in protesting a building project in your area especially on parkland.

Involved in a major environmental campaign group

Involved in recycling projects in your area

Involved in cycling projects in your area

Involved in speed reduction projects in your area.

This isn’t an extensive list but just to give you a flavour of what we are interested in.

We want you to write articles and to submit them in the first instance for inclusion on the website, but then for consideration for inclusion in the magazine, when it comes out in spring next year.

If you are part of a campaigning group perhaps you would like to attend regular meetings for more active involvement in the editing process?

We want to bring all of these campaigns and issues together in a dedicated environmental issue of the magazine, to help these groups showcase their campaigns and help provide a forum from which mutual support can develop.

Please email us at nervemagazine@gmail.com or use the form below.