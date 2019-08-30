Scriptshop – Plans for the new season

Liverpool Scriptshop will be back with a bang on Tuesday 24th September, 7pm, at Blackburne House, with exciting new projects for interested writers.

Following on from the successful “Ordinary People” event at Hope Street Theatre in the Summer, the 45 minute drama project will be asking writers to come up with something slightly longer than the usual 15 – 30 minute pieces (anything from 45 minutes to 1 hour). The idea is to produce evenings of plays at a good venue for the Liverpool Fringe in Summer 2020 – two plays per evening.

The title or theme for the plays will be given out at their first meeting on Tuesday 24th September at Blackburn House. Attendance at this meeting is a condition of entry for the writers. (Get in touch if there’s any unavoidable problems with this)

Writers will then be expected to start working to the theme, bringing their work-in-progress back to the group for perusal at least twice before the final deadline. The process will be enhanced by some workshop sessions led by experienced writers, who will focus on the particular skills needed in writing longer pieces of theatre.

If you’re interested in getting involved, come along to the first meeting.

They also be looking for shorter pieces for their annual Liverpool Lightnight productions at Blackburne House. The theme being given this year is “Home” and they will be looking for drama, poetry, short prose and song.

Finally, they will also be asking for a 20 -30 minute theatre piece for entry to the Leverhulme Drama festival. They have had a lot of success there over the years and will be looking to continue the good work.

Scriptshop’s primary purpose is to help writers through hearing their scripts read aloud: as always, they are on the lookout for good readers/actors to support the writers by reading parts. This has been one of the most rewarding aspects of Scriptshop for the writers, so if you’re interested, get in touch.

Details from liverpoolscriptshop@gmail.com