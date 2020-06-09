Poem by Tayo Aluko

Image by Ivo Kruusamägi – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/

”Greatness” In A Time Of Covid

We made our homes in the belly of The Beast

The Beast that devoured our ancestors

and spat them out on the other side of the globe

that stole our gold and rubber

our skills and knowledge

our art and music,

our history

It gorged, and fattened itself,

dressed in unmissable finery

and declared itself proudly

The Empire,

It saw its greatness in our puzzled eyes

as we stared up the barrel of a gun

from all corners of the earth

Its guns were needed still (we were told)

to protect us from the socialists and communists

Capitalism, our enslaver for centuries

would liberate us

one day

It bought our rulers

and continued the quiet theft

of our humanity and our dignity

as it planted poison and bombs

where once there was rice and diamonds

And then the virus came

silent, swift and deadly

we answered the call to the frontline

to confront this invisible enemy

we asked simply for gloves, masks, visors and gowns

As we fell, one by one

we finally began to see

that what the gentle ones had been whispering loudly

had been true all along:

We’d been feeding

on The Beast’s excrement

unmindful of the fact

that The Empire

has

no clothes

© Tayo Aluko 23 April 2020

