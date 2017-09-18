Urban Culture Walks

Urban Culture Walks
0

Starts Friday 29th September
Then on the last Friday of the month
Meet at Central Station (inside by seats) at 11am

HOW THE WALKS WORK
  • We go in any weather!
  • Democratic
  • Lots of talkin’ and laughin’
  • Tons of ideas (for a little structure anyone can give 5 mins on something close to their heart & relevant)
  • Easy pace
  • Stop for refreshments
  • Pick up skills (leading walk, how to use a compass, map reading, reading something out, etc)
  • Share your last butty

Ideas for walks welcome!

A Workers Education Association Course
Free if on benefits.
Ring 0151 243 5340 to book, or turn up on the day.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please answer this (to remove spam) *