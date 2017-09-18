Urban Culture Walks

Starts Friday 29th September
Then on the last Friday of the month
Meet at Central Station (inside by seats) at 11am
HOW THE WALKS WORK
- We go in any weather!
- Democratic
- Lots of talkin’ and laughin’
- Tons of ideas (for a little structure anyone can give 5 mins on something close to their heart & relevant)
- Easy pace
- Stop for refreshments
- Pick up skills (leading walk, how to use a compass, map reading, reading something out, etc)
- Share your last butty
Ideas for walks welcome!
A Workers Education Association Course
Free if on benefits.
Ring 0151 243 5340 to book, or turn up on the day.