Starting on January 28th 2017 at Liverpool Central Library there is a series of workshops looking at alternatives to austerity.

How permanent a strategy for capitalism is austerity? Are the alternatives to it viable or realisable? Using ideas influenced by Marxist literature, these workshops examine different approaches to understanding austerity and its alternatives in the world today.

With David Lowes and Paul B. Smith

Five meetings on Saturdays from 2-4pm at Room 3, Liverpool Central Library, William Brown St., Liverpool L3 8EW

What is austerity? Why is it happening? 28th January Capitalist Alternatives 4th February Subaltern Alternatives – Argentina, Greece and Spain 18th February Labour Movement Alternatives 25th February Socialist/Communist Alternatives 4th March

All welcome.

For further details please phone: 07952 944 318

Dave and Paul are members of the North West Socialist Theory Study Group