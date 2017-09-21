Revolution then and revolution now: 100 years of the Russian Revolution

A day of discussion to mark the centenary of the Russian Revolution and its significance for today.

Programme and speakers include:

The Revolution in Historical Context

David Lowes, editor, Arthur Ransome Three accounts of revolutionary Russia and Bessie Beatty on revolutionary Russia.

The Revolution and Muslim Women

Anne McShane is researching the history of the women’s section of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (Zhenotdel) at Glasgow University.

The Significance of the Revolution Today

Hillel Ticktin, Emeritus Professor of Marxist Studies at the University of Glasgow and Raquel Valera, researcher at the Institute of Contemporary History of the New University of Lisbon.

Entrance is free, but donations welcomed to cover speaker’s travel. Light sandwich lunch available.

Saturday 21st October 2017, from 10am to 5pm

Liverpool Central Library

William Brown Street

Room 1

Liverpool, L3 8EW

To register: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk